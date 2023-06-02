Australian PM: supports US efforts at dialogue with China

SINGAPORE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australia supports U.S. President Joe Biden's efforts at establishing dialogue with China, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Friday.

He was speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue, the top defence conference in Asia.

(Reporting by Joe Brock; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

