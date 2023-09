Australian PM to visit China this year after 'progress' on ties

Updates with comments on regional security, detained journalist

SYDNEY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia and China have made progress in returning to "unimpeded trade" but more progress is needed, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Thursday as he met Chinese Premier Li Qiang at a regional summit in Indonesia.

"The progress we have made in resuming unimpeded trade is good for both countries and we want to see that progress continue," Albanese said in his opening comments at the meeting.

Australia's values will not always align with China's, "but we understand dialogue is absolutely critical", he said.

Li said he welcomed Albanese to visit China this year, and Albanese said he would.

"I look forward to visiting China later this year to mark the 50th anniversary of Prime Minister Whitlam’s historic visit," Albanese said in a statement after the meeting, referring to the first visit to communist China by an Australian leader, then prime minister Gough Whitlam, in 1973.

Albanese said he raised human rights cases including two detained Australian journalists, Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, telling reporters after the meeting that he had said Australians "want to see Cheng Lei reunited with her children".

The discussion was focused on how all countries have an interest in a "peaceful, secure and prosperous region", he said.

Li raised issues on trade and economic relations, Albanese said.

