Australian PM says would welcome inflation-matching minimum wage rise

SYDNEY, March 31 (Reuters) - Minimum wage increases that match inflation would be welcomed by the Australian government, the prime minister said on Friday, although the Labor government's submission to an independent wage-setting body did not advocate as such.

The government submission recommended real wages for low-paid workers "do not go backwards" but added it was not suggesting wages should "across-the-board" automatically increase with inflation.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the Labor government's submission to the FWC did not contain a specific number but he would welcome an inflation-matching increase in minimum wage.

"My values haven't changed," Albanese told ABC Radio.

"If the Fair Work Commission makes that decision then I would welcome it, but it is an independent decision of government. It's up to them to determine the range of factors they'll consider."

