By Lewis Jackson

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - An Australian pilot and two local workers have been kidnapped in the remote highlands of Papua New Guinea, police said in a statement on Monday.

(Reporting by Lewis Jackson; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((lewis.jackson@thomsonreuters.com; +61477406822; Reuters Messaging: @lewjackk))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.