Australian photographer files assault complaint against Taylor Swift's father

February 26, 2024 — 07:46 pm EST

Written by Alasdair Pal for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - An Australian photographer on Tuesday filed a complaint with police in Sydney regarding an alleged assault by Scott Swift, the father of musician Taylor Swift, state broadcaster ABC said.

New South Wales Police said in a statement they were "investigating an alleged assault on Sydney’s North Shore this morning."

"Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location," the statement said.

