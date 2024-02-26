Australian photographer files assault complaint against Taylor Swift's father

Adds detail, updates sourcing

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - An Australian photographer on Tuesday filed a complaint with police in Sydney regarding an alleged assault by Scott Swift, the father of musician Taylor Swift, state broadcaster ABC said.

New South Wales Police said in a statement they were "investigating an alleged assault on Sydney’s North Shore this morning."

"Police have been told a 71-year-old man allegedly assaulted a 51-year-old man at Neutral Bay Wharf about 2.30am (Tuesday 27 February 2024), before leaving the location," the statement said.

(Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney)

