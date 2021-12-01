Australian Pharmaceutical Industries gets $613 mln buyout offer from Woolworths

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Australian Pharmaceutical Industries API.AX on Thursday received a non-binding indicative proposal from supermarket chain Woolworths WOW.AX, valuing the pharmacy chain at A$862.2 million ($613 million).

The offer by Woolworths tops conglomerate Wesfarmers' WES.AX A$763.6 million offer.

($1 = 1.4073 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

