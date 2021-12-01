API

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries gets $613 mln buyout offer from Woolworths

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries on Thursday received a non-binding indicative proposal from supermarket chain Woolworths, valuing the pharmacy chain at A$862.2 million ($613 million).

The offer by Woolworths tops conglomerate Wesfarmers' WES.AX A$763.6 million offer.

($1 = 1.4073 Australian dollars)

