Australian pension fund increases offer for Vienna Airport

Kirsti Knolle Reuters
BERLIN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Airports Group Europe, a unit of Australian pension fund IFM Global Infrastructure Fund (IFM GIF), has increased its takeover offer for Vienna Airport AG VIEV.VI to 34 euros ($32.77) per share including the dividend, it said on Monday.

IFM GIF, a long-time investor which previously offered 33 euros per share, said the increase came in reaction to Vienna Airport's better forecast. Shareholders had the opportunity to accept the offer within an extended acceptance period of 10 trading days.

