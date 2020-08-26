Cryptocurrencies

Australian Payments Firm Sues Ripple for Use of PayID Trademark

Contributor
Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Published
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse (CoinDesk archives)

A major Australian financial services firm is suing U.S. blockchain company Ripple Labs over allegations of trademark infringement.

  • In a court document filed Friday in the Federal Court of Australia New South Wales Registry, New Payments Platform Australia (NPPA) claims Ripple breached Australiaâs Trade Marks Act (1995) and the Australian Consumer Law with the unauthorized use of its brand and trademark âPayID.â
  • NPPA asserts theÂ PayIDÂ brandÂ was launched in Australia in February 2018Â backed byÂ an AU$3.3 million advertising campaign, and that it has worked since to develop the brand.
  • However, in June NPPA CEO AdrianÂ Lovney found Ripple had launched a similar PayID-branded service in Australia as part of its Open Payments Coalition (OPC) with 40 partners globally.
  • Three out of the 40 companies in Rippleâs OPC are based in Australia: FlashFX, BTC Markets and Independent Reserve, per the filing.
  • Lovney claims there is evidence that the three exchanges âincorrectly believedâ there was an association between services offered by the NPPAÂ and those offered by RippleÂ under theÂ PayIDÂ trademark.
  • PayID is usedÂ by NPPAÂ to identify the its service and the account proxies that form part of its inter-banking services.
  • It enables customers to create their own unique identifier that can be linked with their financial institution by an email address, mobile number or Australian Business Number.
  • NPPA said 5 million PayIDs had already been registered and that it already comprises an important part of Australiaâs NPP â a payments platform developed and operated by NPPA.
  • Justice StephenÂ Burley ruled Friday that NPPA may serve Ripple notice outside of Australia.
  • NPPA is a joint venture public company mutually owned by 13 of Australiaâs largest financial institutions including the Reserve Bank of Australia, ANZ Bank, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank among others.

