Australian payments firm Latitude offers $242 mln for Humm's consumer unit

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX said on Thursday it offered to buy Humm Group Ltd's HUM.AX consumer unit, including its buy now, pay later business, for A$335 million ($241.8 million).

($1 = 1.3854 Australian dollars)

