HUM

Australian payments firm Latitude offers $242 mln for Humm's consumer unit

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published

Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd said on Thursday it offered to buy Humm Group Ltd's consumer unit, including its buy now, pay later business, for A$335 million ($241.8 million). ($1 = 1.3854 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;)) nL4N2TL3HK

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian digital payments and lending firm Latitude Group Holdings Ltd LFS.AX said on Thursday it offered to buy Humm Group Ltd's HUM.AX consumer unit, including its buy now, pay later business, for A$335 million ($241.8 million).

($1 = 1.3854 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HUM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More