Australian Payment Card Company to Trial Micropayments Using Hedera Hashgraph

A leading Australian debit card network is using Hedera Hashgraph to trial a micropayments system that could rival traditional online methods.

In an exclusive press statement shared with CoinDesk on Wednesday, Eftpos Australia CEO Stephen Benton said the collaboration between the two companies is a key part of Eftposâ digital payments strategy.

Eftpos is Australiaâs major debit card payments system having clocked more than 2 billion transactions in 2019, worth around AU$130 billion (US$92.8 billion).

Related: Google, Twitter and Facebook Face $600M Lawsuit Over Crypto Ad Bans

The strategy is attempting to showcase the use of micropayments for online goods and services including pay-per-page content and streaming platforms on a pay-per-second model.

Benton also said Eftpos would âtest the capabilityâ of an Australian digital stablecoin leveraged off the Hedera Consensus Service API.

Read more: Australia Post Now Lets Customers Pay for Bitcoin at Over 3,500 Outlets

The project will be led by Eftpos entrepreneur-in-residence Robert Allen who will focus on payments innovation.

Related: Are Stablecoins Eurodollars 2.0? Long Reads Sunday

Allen said the proof-of-concept would assist Eftpos in exploring more use cases for distributed ledger technology by leveraging ânext-generation payments infrastructureâ that may be able to âsupport Australian dollar-based micropayments.â

Hedera welcomes the collaboration especially since its native token HBAR fell flat of expectations on initial release in September 2019, dropping from a high of $0.36 cents to around $0.03 in a little over two weeks.

HBAR has since steadied itself and is up 1.34% over a 24-hour period to around $0.04, according to crypto data analytics firm Messari.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.