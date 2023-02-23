Australian pallets maker Brambles hikes annual earnings outlook, shares jump

Adds details on outlook, results, share movement, CFO's retirement announcement

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Australian logistics company Brambles Ltd BXB.AX raised its annual earnings outlook on Friday, as product price hikes overshadowed inflationary cost pressures, sending its shares about 9% higher in their biggest jump in over nine months.

The Sydney-based firm, which owns and rents crates and pallets globally to consumer goods companies, has had to deal with increased manufacturing costs, as higher inflation has made key raw materials like lumber more expensive.

The cost of all raw materials and other critical input costs remain well above historic levels, Brambles said in a statement.

But it observed that "early signs of improved pallet availability and moderating rates of inflation were noted in the second quarter of FY23 and in the first two months of the second half."

Shares in Brambles jumped 8.5% to A$13.1 by 0336 GMT, their biggest single-day gain since May 16 and highest level since Aug. 23.

The company now expects its underlying profit to jump between 15% and 18% on a constant currency basis, up from a prior estimate of 8% to 11% growth.

For the half-year ended Dec. 31, Brambles posted an underlying profit of $548.8 million, up 25% from a year earlier on a constant currency basis. It also raised its interim dividend payout by 14% to 12.25 cents per share.

In a separate statement, Brambles said its Chief Financial Officer Nessa O'Sullivan will retire in the first quarter of 2024.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

