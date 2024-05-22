News & Insights

Australian Pacific Coal Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 22, 2024 — 08:58 pm EDT

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced successful shareholder approval of key resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including transactions with Trepang landlords, the issue of placement shares, and broker options related to a dispute settlement. The resolutions were overwhelmingly supported, with approvals exceeding 99% for each item on the agenda, indicating strong shareholder confidence in the company’s strategic decisions.

