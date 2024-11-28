Australian Pacific Coal Restarts Dartbrook Mine Amid Global Demand

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has achieved significant milestones with the restart of its Dartbrook coal mine in New South Wales, capitalizing on global demand for Australian coal. The company has secured substantial funding and is leveraging existing infrastructure to expedite operations, creating positive economic impacts for the local community. As AQC transitions back into coal production, it remains focused on optimizing production and extending the mine’s operational lifespan.

