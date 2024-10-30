Australian Pacific Coal Issues New Unlisted Options

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced the issuance of over 10.7 million unlisted options, set to expire in October 2027. This development may interest investors looking at potential future changes in the company’s equity structure. The options are part of transactions previously disclosed but remain unquoted on the ASX.

For further insights into AU:AQC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.