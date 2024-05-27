Australian Pacific Coal Issues New Equity Options

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has announced the issuance of 1,700,835 unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring on April 5, 2027, at an exercise price of $0.34 each. These options are part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B and will not be quoted on the ASX.

