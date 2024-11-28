Australian Pacific Coal Highlights Investment Risks and Prospects

Australian Pacific Coal Limited (AU:AQC) has released an update.

Australian Pacific Coal Limited has released a presentation for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting that potential investors should conduct their own analysis due to inherent risks and uncertainties associated with investments in the company. The presentation advises caution regarding forward-looking statements and emphasizes that past performance is not indicative of future results. Investors are urged to consider their financial objectives and consult with advisors before making investment decisions.

