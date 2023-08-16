Australian Pacific Coal gets about $50 mln in debt funding

Adds details about mine operations in paragraph 2 and CEO comment in paragraph 3

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner Australian Pacific Coal AQC.AX said on Thursday it got a debt funding of up to $50 million from three commodities trading houses, and the proceeds will be used to resume operations at its thermal coal mine in New South Wales.

The miner said operations at the Dartbrook mine will resume in the fourth quarter, with sales likely to happen in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

"Thermal coal prices have recently rallied and this is an opportune time to be a new source of supply of NEWC spec coal into the export market," CEO Ayten Saridas said in a statement.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Navya.Mittal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.