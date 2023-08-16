News & Insights

Australian Pacific Coal gets about $50 mln in debt funding

August 16, 2023 — 10:22 pm EDT

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner Australian Pacific Coal AQC.AX said on Thursday it got a debt funding of up to $50 million from three commodities trading houses, and the proceeds will be used to resume operations at its thermal coal mine in New South Wales.

The miner said operations at the Dartbrook mine will resume in the fourth quarter, with sales likely to happen in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

"Thermal coal prices have recently rallied and this is an opportune time to be a new source of supply of NEWC spec coal into the export market," CEO Ayten Saridas said in a statement.

