Australian Pacific Coal gets about $50 mln in debt funding

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Coal miner Australian Pacific Coal AQC.AX said on Thursday it got a debt funding of up to $50 million from three commodities trading houses, and the proceeds will be used to resume operations at its thermal coal mine in New South Wales.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

