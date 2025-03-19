Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited Reports Increased Demand for Canola Oil Products from China Amid Trade Tensions

Australian Oilseeds Holdings reports increasing demand for canola oil from China amid trade tensions, anticipating long-term supply agreements.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited announced a significant increase in demand for its canola oil products from China, attributed to the ongoing trade tensions between China and Canada. CEO Gary Seaton highlighted the company's partnership with Shanghai Maiwei Trading Co. as a key asset in leveraging this demand, with expectations of entering several long-term supply agreements in the coming year. Despite a robust domestic market through major retailers, the company does not anticipate that any potential U.S. trade tariffs will adversely impact its sales or profitability. The firm, known for its commitment to sustainable oilseed production and non-GMO oils, operates Australia's largest cold pressing oil plant. The press release also included forward-looking statements that detail potential risks and uncertainties affecting the company’s future business outlook.

Potential Positives

Surging demand for canola oil products from China, indicating strong market interest and potential revenue growth.

Partnership with Shanghai Maiwei Trading Co. provides a solid foundation to capitalize on increased demand, suggesting strategic positioning in an important market.

Anticipation of entering into several long-term supply agreements with Chinese companies, which could enhance revenue stability and market presence.

Majority of sales derived from the domestic market, positioning the company favorably against potential trade tariffs impacting imports and exports.

Potential Negatives

Potential vulnerability to external economic factors could affect future demand for products, as noted in the forward-looking statements.

Reliance on international markets, particularly China, may expose the company to geopolitical risks such as trade tensions or changes in regulatory environments.

Forward-looking statements highlight uncertainties in sustaining growth and maintaining competitive positions, suggesting potential challenges ahead for the company.

FAQ

What is driving the demand for Australian canola oil products?

Surging demand for canola oil from China, particularly due to the ongoing trade war between China and Canada, is driving growth.

Who is Australian Oilseeds Holdings partnering with for market expansion?

The company is partnering with Shanghai Maiwei Trading Co. to capitalize on the surge in demand for their canola oil.

What is the company's current market position in Australia?

Currently, most sales are from the domestic market via major supermarkets and retailers, ensuring stable sales and profitability.

What products does Australian Oilseeds Investments focus on?

The company focuses on manufacturing and selling sustainable oilseeds and non-GMO organic and non-organic food-grade oils.

What risks are associated with the company's forward-looking statements?

The company faces risks such as global economic conditions, cybersecurity incidents, and challenges in sustaining growth and attracting customers.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$COOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 2 institutional investors add shares of $COOT stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) today announced that it is seeing surging demand for its canola oil products from China in response to the ongoing trade war between China and Canada.





“Our high-quality oils are well positioned for growth in China and the partnership with Shanghai Maiwei Trading Co., which we announced in January 2025, provides a strong foundation to capitalize on the recent surge in demand for our canola oil,” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer. “We have received numerous inquiries from both private and state-owned enterprises and anticipate entering into several long-term supply agreements with Chinese companies over the next 12 months.”





According to the United States Trade Representative (USTR), in 2024, the United States (US) goods trade with Australia totaled an estimated $51.3 billion, with US goods exports to Australia at $34.6 billion and imports from Australia at $16.7 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $17.9 billion for the US. Currently, a majority of sales are from the domestic market through major supermarkets and retailers, thus any current or future trade tariff’s implemented by US are expected to have no significant impact on sales or profitability of business.







About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.



Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.







Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, global economic conditions could in the future reduce demand for our products; we could in the future experience cybersecurity incidents; we may be unable to manage or sustain the level of growth that our business has experienced in prior periods; our financial resources may not be sufficient to maintain or improve our competitive position; we may be unable to attract new customers, or retain or sell additional products to existing customers; we may experience challenges successfully expanding our marketing and sales capabilities, including further specializing our sales force; customer growth could decelerate in the future; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations from recent acquisitions or business combinations, and we may not be able to pay off our convertible notes when due. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.







Contact







Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited





126-142 Cowcumbla Street





Cootamundra New South Wales 2590





Attn: Bob Wu, CFO





Email: bob@energreennutrition.com.au







Investor Relations Contact







Reed Anderson





(646) 277-1260





reed.anderson@icrinc.com



