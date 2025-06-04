Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Filing Quarterly Report

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited regains compliance with Nasdaq after filing its delayed quarterly report for March 2025.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited announced that it received notification from Nasdaq about being delinquent in filing its quarterly report for the period ending March 31, 2025. The company had previously indicated it could not meet the filing deadline without undue effort. However, it subsequently filed the required report on May 30, 2025, thereby regaining compliance and eliminating the need to submit a formal plan to Nasdaq. The company, based in Australia, specializes in the manufacture and sale of sustainable edible oils, focusing on non-GMO and organic products while committing to reducing chemical use in food production.

The company successfully filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025, on May 30, 2025, thereby regaining compliance with Nasdaq filing obligations.

This compliance eliminates the necessity for the company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq, which could have streamlined operations and reduced uncertainty for investors.

The company's commitment to sustainable practices is emphasized, which aligns with growing consumer demand for health-conscious and environmentally friendly products.

With the cold pressing oil plant being the largest in Australia, the company is positioned strongly in the oilseeds market, showcasing its leadership and capacity for growth in the industry.

The company was delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, which could raise concerns about its operational and financial management.

Although the company regained compliance by filing the report within the Nasdaq's grace period, the initial delinquency may negatively impact investor confidence and perceptions of reliability.

The press release indicates potential risks regarding future demand, customer retention, and financial sustainability, which can create uncertainty about the company's stability and growth prospects.

What recent filing issue did Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited face?

The Company was delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025.

How did Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited resolve its filing issue?

The Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 30, 2025, regaining compliance with its obligations.

What is the focus of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited?

The Company manufactures and sells sustainable oilseeds and is committed to eliminating chemicals in food production.

Where is Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited based?

The Company is a Cayman Islands exempted company operating primarily through its subsidiary in Australia.

What risks are associated with Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited's forward-looking statements?

The risks include economic conditions, cybersecurity incidents, and challenges in sustaining business growth and customer retention.

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT), a manufacturer and seller of sustainable edible oils to customers globally, announced that it has received written notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on May 27, 2025 stating that the Company was delinquent in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025. The Company previously filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2025, disclosing that it was unable to file the Form 10-Q within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense. The Nasdaq Letter provided that under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the Delinquent Filing.





The Company has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2025 on May 30, 2025, thereby regaining compliance with its filing obligation, which eliminates the need for the Company to submit a formal plan to regain compliance.







Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) through its subsidiaries, including Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd., an Australian proprietary company, tis focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.







This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, global economic conditions could in the future reduce demand for our products; we could in the future experience cybersecurity incidents; we may be unable to manage or sustain the level of growth that our business has experienced in prior periods; our financial resources may not be sufficient to maintain or improve our competitive position; we may be unable to attract new customers, or retain or sell additional products to existing customers; we may experience challenges successfully expanding our marketing and sales capabilities, including further specializing our sales force; customer growth could decelerate in the future; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations from recent acquisitions or business combinations, and we may not be able to pay off our convertible notes when due. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for June 30, 2024 and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.







