Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Increased Sales Revenue and Strategic Brand Investments

Australian Oilseeds Holdings reported Q1 fiscal 2025 revenue growth but a net loss, citing investments and sales mix changes.

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, ending September 30, 2024, showing a 6.1% increase in sales revenue to A$10.4 million, primarily due to strong demand for cold pressed canola oil and a 59.9% boost in retail oil revenue thanks to expanded distribution in major retailers such as Costco and Woolworths. However, the company experienced a net loss of A$0.6 million, a shift from a net income of A$1.4 million in the previous year, attributed to changes in sales mix and planned marketing investments. The company’s cash flow from operations improved significantly, moving from a loss to a positive A$0.6 million. CEO Gary Seaton highlighted the successful growth of their retail oils segment and reaffirmed their commitment to providing non-GMO and organic oil products while eliminating chemicals from production processes.

Sales revenue increased 6.1% to A$10.4 million, driven by strong demand for the Company's cold pressed canola oil.

Retail oil revenue rose significantly by 59.9% to A$5.7 million due to expanded distribution in major retailers such as Costco and Woolworths.

Improved cash flow from operations to A$0.6 million compared to a use of A$1.5 million in the previous period, indicating better financial health.

Despite a 6.1% increase in sales revenue, the company reported a net loss of A$0.6 million compared to a net income of A$1.4 million in the same quarter last year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

Investment in branding and marketing, reflecting a strategic decision, impacted margins and profitability during the quarter, raising concerns about the effectiveness of these expenditures in driving future financial performance.

The forward-looking statements included in the release highlight numerous risks and uncertainties, such as challenges in sustaining growth, attracting and retaining customers, and maintaining competitive position, which could negatively impact future business outcomes.

COOTAMUNDRA, Australia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands exempted company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: COOT) today announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024.







First Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Highlights Compared to Prior Year









Sales revenue increased 6.1% to A$10.4 million due to strong demand for the Company’s cold pressed canola oil.



Retail oil revenue increased 59.9% to A$5.7 million due to expanded distribution in leading retailers in Australia along with the addition of several new SKUs.



Net loss of A$0.6 million compared to net income of A$1.4 million, reflecting changes to sales mix along with the timing of planned investments in brand and marketing to support our GEO products.



“We delivered exceptionally strong growth in our retail oils business during the first quarter driven primarily by our expanded distribution in Costco and Woolworths in Australia, ” said Gary Seaton, Chief Executive Officer. “We also benefited from three new SKUs that were launched in coordination with focused, integrated marketing campaigns across our key retail partners. While margins and profitability were impacted by the timing of our investments in branding initiatives during the quarter, as planned, we believe we are still well positioned to drive improving results as our business continues to grow and scale. We remain steadfast in our commitment to eliminating chemicals from the edible oil production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products such as non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils to customers globally.”







About Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd.



Australian Oilseeds Investments Pty Ltd. is an Australian proprietary company that, directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, is focused on the manufacture and sale of sustainable oilseeds (e.g., seeds grown primarily for the production of edible oils) and is committed to working with all suppliers in the food supply chain to eliminate chemicals from the production and manufacturing systems to supply quality products to customers globally. The Company engages in the business of processing, manufacture and sale of non-GMO oilseeds and organic and non-organic food-grade oils, for the rapidly growing oilseeds market, through sourcing materials from suppliers focused on reducing the use of chemicals in consumables in order to supply healthier food ingredients, vegetable oils, proteins and other products to customers globally. Over the past 20 years, the Company’s cold pressing oil plant has grown to become the largest in Australia, pressing strictly GMO-free conventional and organic oilseeds.







Forward-Looking Statements:



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook, business strategy and plans, market trends and market size, opportunities and positioning. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "hope," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "might," "could," "intend," "shall" and variations of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. For example, global economic conditions could in the future reduce demand for our products; we could in the future experience cybersecurity incidents; we may be unable to manage or sustain the level of growth that our business has experienced in prior periods; our financial resources may not be sufficient to maintain or improve our competitive position; we may be unable to attract new customers, or retain or sell additional products to existing customers; we may experience challenges successfully expanding our marketing and sales capabilities, including further specializing our sales force; customer growth could decelerate in the future; we may not achieve expected synergies and efficiencies of operations from recent acquisitions or business combinations, and we may not be able to pay off our convertible notes when due. Further information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views only as of the date of this press release and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.







Contact







Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited





126-142 Cowcumbla Street





Cootamundra New South Wales 2590





Attn: Bob Wu, CFO





Email:



bob@energreennutrition.com.au









Investor Relations Contact







Reed Anderson





(646) 277-1260







reed.anderson@icrinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.