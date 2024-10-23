News & Insights

Australian Oil Company Issues New Unquoted Securities

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has announced the issuance of 38,571,429 unquoted securities, set to expire on June 30, 2026, with an exercise price of $0.008. This move is part of previously announced transactions, highlighting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they reflect the company’s efforts to manage its equity portfolio.

