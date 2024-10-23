News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Oil Company Issues New ASX Securities

October 23, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has announced the issuance of 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary securities, which are to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and could present new opportunities for investors interested in the company’s stock.

For further insights into AU:AOK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.