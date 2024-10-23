Australian Oil Company Issues New ASX Securities

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has announced the issuance of 57,142,857 fully paid ordinary securities, which are to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of a previously announced transaction and could present new opportunities for investors interested in the company’s stock.

