News & Insights

Stocks

Australian Oil Company Appoints New Non-executive Chairman

October 22, 2024 — 05:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has appointed Chris Hodge as Non-executive Chairman, bringing his extensive experience in the oil and gas sector to the company. Hodge’s track record with companies like Adelphi Energy and Horizon Oil underscores his capability to guide Australian Oil’s strategic growth initiatives. Meanwhile, David McArthur has resigned as a Non-executive Director but will continue as joint Company Secretary.

For further insights into AU:AOK stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.