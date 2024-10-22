Australian Oil Company Appoints New Non-executive Chairman

Sacgasco Limited (AU:AOK) has released an update.

Australian Oil Company Limited has appointed Chris Hodge as Non-executive Chairman, bringing his extensive experience in the oil and gas sector to the company. Hodge’s track record with companies like Adelphi Energy and Horizon Oil underscores his capability to guide Australian Oil’s strategic growth initiatives. Meanwhile, David McArthur has resigned as a Non-executive Director but will continue as joint Company Secretary.

