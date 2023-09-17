News & Insights

Australian nickel miner Mallee Resources enters receivership

September 17, 2023 — 09:51 pm EDT

MELBOURNE, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australian nickel miner Mallee Resources has appointed receivers after failing to pay a debt relating to its Avebury nickel-cobalt mine in Tasmania state to commodities trader Hartree Partners, the miner said in a notice on its website.

Insolvency firm KordaMentha was appointed joint receiver and manager of all property belonging to Mallee Resources, rounding out a process that began earlier in the month, the notice posted on Friday said.

"The Receivers have now assumed control of the management and operations of the Company," it said.

The company's largest shareholder Hartree Partners, a mid-tier commodities group that has been expanding in base metals concentrate trading, had outstanding debt facilities of $31 million, according to a company statement in July.

Reuters has contacted Hartree in Singapore for comment.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sonali Paul )

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

