Australian mining explorers hold off spending on economic clouds

MELBOURNE, June 2 (Reuters) - Australian mining explorers have switched into cash preservation mode as a worsening economic climate has crimped their access to fresh capital, a report from adviser BDO on Friday showed.

The report, which collates quarterly cash flow figures of explorers as filed with Australia's securities exchange, is a bellweather for sector health and for future metals supply.

Financing cash inflows in the March 2023 quarter registered a clear downturn by dropping by 55% to A$1.35 billion ($915.71 million) from the December quarter which was marked by the second-largest amount of funds raised on record.

"This quarter shows a distinct decline in the ability of our explorers to secure funding, which we attribute to the current market conditions being felt by most sectors right now," said Sherif Andrawes, BDO's Global Head of Natural Resources.

Lower funding came against the backdrop of deteriorating global macroeconomic conditions, including rising interest rates, inflation and wavering commodity prices.

Among companies that were able to raise over A$10 million, gold miners led the charge, followed by lithium and graphite, reflecting demand for the safe-haven asset as well as for minerals involved in the energy transition.

Gold cashflows contributed to 30% of the A$925 million raised, including by Pantoro Ltd PNR.AX. The lithium space raised $165 million, led by Sayona Mining Ltd SYA.AX and Winsome Resources Ltd WR1.AX, both of which are developing sites in Canada, the report showed.

Government incentives supported critical minerals explorers, and battery metals continued to attract investor interest.

Exploration expenditure over the quarter declined by 17% to A$827 million, marking the second consecutive quarter of decline from record billion-dollar spends.

The average exploration spend per company reached a new low of A$1.05 million since June 2021, with most explorers only undertaking small-scale exploration programmes of less than A$1 million.

Net investment spending declined by 51% as explorers held on to cash.

"While the quarter did not deliver bright news in terms of operations and investment, the demand for these commodities – that we have here in abundance – provides a very positive future outlook for Australia's explorers," Andrawes said.

($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

