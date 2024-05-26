News & Insights

Australian Mines Limited Seeks New ASX Quotation

May 26, 2024 — 08:47 pm EDT

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited has announced an application for the quotation of new securities on the ASX, with 200 ordinary fully paid shares to be quoted following their issue date of May 23, 2024. The application adheres to the ASX Listing Rules set out in Appendix 2A, marking a new financial opportunity for investors.

