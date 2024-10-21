News & Insights

Australian Mines Limited Prepares for Virtual AGM

October 21, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited is set to host its Annual General Meeting virtually on November 20, 2024, at 11:00 am Perth time, allowing broader shareholder participation. Shareholders are encouraged to submit their votes ahead of time via proxy, and they will also have opportunities to engage and ask questions during the meeting.

