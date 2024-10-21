Australian Mines Limited Confirms Governance Adherence

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited has released its corporate governance statement, confirming adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the financial year ending June 2024. The company has demonstrated its commitment to transparency and management oversight by providing detailed disclosures, including a board charter and director agreements. These efforts highlight Australian Mines Limited’s focus on solid governance practices, potentially boosting investor confidence.

