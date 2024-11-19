Australian Mines Limited AGM Yields Key Approvals

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited announced the outcomes of their Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the re-election of director Michael Ramsden and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company also received strong support for the appointment of an auditor, while a conditional spill resolution was not carried.

