Australian Mines Limited AGM Yields Key Approvals

November 19, 2024 — 11:29 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited announced the outcomes of their Annual General Meeting, with key resolutions including the re-election of director Michael Ramsden and the approval of a 10% placement capacity. The company also received strong support for the appointment of an auditor, while a conditional spill resolution was not carried.

