Australian Mines Expands into Brazil Amid Market Shifts

Australian Mines Limited is expanding its operations with a strategic move into Brazil, aiming to discover new assets in the battery metals sector amid a downturn in the nickel and cobalt markets. The company is advancing its projects in Brazil, including the Resende and Jequie sites, which show promising potential for tin, lithium, tantalum, and rare earth elements. Additionally, Australian Mines is revisiting its Flemington Scoping Study, focusing on scandium, to potentially enhance its resources and capitalize on growing market demand.

