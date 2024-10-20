Australian Mines Advances Flemington Scandium Project

Australian Mines Limited (AU:AUZ) has released an update.

Australian Mines Limited is making strides with its Flemington Scandium Project, which boasts one of the highest-grade scandium deposits globally. The company is reviewing 500 additional drill holes to potentially expand its mineral resources significantly, with an updated assessment expected by year-end. This development positions Australian Mines strategically near major projects like Rio Tinto’s Burra Project and Rimfire Pacific Mining’s Scandium projects.

