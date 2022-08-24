Australian miner South32 profit surges on higher prices

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Diversified miner South32 Ltd S32.AX posted a more than five-fold jump in annual profit on Thursday as higher realised prices for its key metals helped offset the hit from weather-related disruptions and a labour shortage.

The world's biggest producer of manganese said its underlying earnings for the year ended June 30 came in at $2.60 billion, compared with $489 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma and Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

