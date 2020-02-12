Australian miner South32 posts 80% fall in H1 profit

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Australian miner South32 Ltd S32.AX on Thursday reported an 80% drop in half-year underlying profit, hurt by lower prices across its key commodities.

The diversified miner reported an underlying profit of $131 million for the six months ended Dec. 31, down from $642 million a year earlier.

The miner declared an interim dividend of 1.1 cents per share, down from 5.1 cents per share a year ago, and a special dividend of 1.1 cents per share.

(Reporting by Anushka Trivedi and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

