Australian miner Newcrest's quarterly gold output falls on maintenance shutdowns

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 16, 2023 — 05:38 pm EDT

Written by Nausheen Thusoo and John Biju for Reuters ->

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX on Tuesday posted an 18.1% sequential fall in quarterly gold production, hurt by maintenance shutdowns during the quarter.

Planned maintenance activities at the miner's Cadia, Telfer, Brucejack and Red Chris projects resulted in a lower throughput during the quarter.

Newcrest, which is currently in the final stages of ratifying a $16.81 billion takeover from Newmont NEM.N, produced 454,312 ounces (oz) of the precious metal in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 556,187 oz in the quarter ended June 30.

The country's largest gold miner said output from its key Cadia mine in New South Wales came in at 122,663 oz, down 19.3% from previous quarter.

