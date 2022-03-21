NHC

Australian miner New Hope reports interim profit on surging coal prices

Riya Sharma Reuters
March 22 (Reuters) - Australian coal miner New Hope Corp NHC.AX on Tuesday posted a half-year profit as prices of thermal coal rose in key markets, following a recovery in global demand for the commodity after a pandemic-induced slump.

The company posted a profit attributable to shareholders of A$330.4 million ($244.23 million) for the six months ended Jan. 31, compared with a loss of A$55.4 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3528 Australian dollars)

