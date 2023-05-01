Australian miner Liontown confirms no new bids; resumes trading

MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Takeover target Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX said on Tuesday that it had not received any new offers amid speculation of a rival bid after the Australian lithium developer rejected a $3.7 billion offer from Albemarle Corp ALB.N in March.

Shares resumed trading on Tuesday after a halt earlier in the day, up A$2.78 at 0135 GMT, that valued the company at A$6.11 billion ($4.06 billion). Albemarle had offered $2.50 a share after two previous bids.

Lithium is in hot demand for electric vehicle batteries, and projects in top supplier Australia have become more attractive than those in other major producer Chile, which last month detailed a plan to nationalise its industry.

($1 = 1.5074 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.