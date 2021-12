Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian nickel and lithium miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX will acquire nickel producer Western Areas WSA.AX in an all-cash deal valued at A$1.10 billion ($785.17 million), the parties said on Thursday.

($1 = 1.3959 Australian dollars)

