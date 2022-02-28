MTAL

Australian miner IGO drops plan to buy Glencore's copper mine

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

March 1 (Reuters) - Australian miner IGO Ltd IGO.AX said on Tuesday it discontinued negotiations with UK-based Glencore Plc GLEN.L to buy its CSA copper mine in New South Wales state, a week after entering exclusive discussions for the deal.

The announcement leaves U.S.-listed special purpose acquisition company Metals Acquisition Corp MTAL.N to be the standing contender to buy the mine, as per media reports last week.

The CSA mine is one of Australia's highest-grade copper mines and produces about 50,000 tonnes every year, as per Glencore's website.

Both Glencore and Metals Acquisition Corp could not be immediately reached for a comment outside of office hours.

Shares of IGO were up by 7.4% in early trade and were on track for their best day in over a year, if gains hold.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Uttaresh.V)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 7022132226;))

