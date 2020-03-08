Australian Market Tumbles

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is tumbling on Monday following the negative cues from Wall Street and amid fears of an oil price war after a proposal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC for deeper output cuts was rejected by its allies.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 339.3 points or 5.8 percent to 5,876.9 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is falling 347.3 points or 5.8 percent to 5,940.2. The indexes touched their lowest levels since early February. Australian stocks closed lower on Friday.

The energy sector witnessed a massive selloff after Saudi Arabia slashed its official oil prices to gain market share from OPEC ally Russia. Oil Search is plunging more than 28 percent, Santos is falling more than 25 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing more than 16 percent.

Among the major miners, BHP is tumbling 10 percent, Fortescue Metals is falling almost 8 percent, and Rio Tinto is losing more than 5 percent.

In the banking space, National Australia Bank, Westpac and ANZ Banking are losing in a range of 5.0 percent to 5.3 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is falling more than 4 percent.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are higher after safe-haven gold prices rose on Friday. Newcrest Mining is rising more than 4 percent and Evolution Mining is higher by almost 3 percent.

Air New Zealand has withdrawn its full-year outlook due to mounting disruption from the global coronavirus outbreak and said that its chief executive Greg Foran has voluntarily offered to reduce his base pay by about 15 percent. The airline's shares are lower by more than 3 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Monday. The local unit was quoted at $0.6610, up from $0.6596 on Friday.

On Wall Street, stocks remained firmly negative throughout most of the trading day on Friday but staged a notable recovery attempt going into the close. The worries about the coronavirus outbreak overshadowed the Labor Department's usually closely watched monthly employment report. The report showed much stronger than expected job growth in the month of February, although traders view the data as old news as the coronavirus fears have ramped up only recently.

The Labor Department said employment surged up by 273,000 jobs in February, matching the upwardly revised spike in January. Economists had expected employment to increase by about 175,000 jobs, compared to the jump of 225,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.

The Dow slumped 256.50 points or 1 percent to 25,864.78 after plummeting by nearly 900 points in early trading. The Nasdaq plunged 162.98 points or 1.9 percent to 8,575.62 and the S&P 500 tumbled 51.57 points or 1.7 percent to 2,972.37.

The major European markets also showed substantial moves to the downside on Friday. While the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 4.1 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index plunged by 3.6 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices plummeted to the lowest level in several years on Friday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' proposal for deeper output cuts was rejected by its allies. WTI crude oil for April delivery plunged $4.62 or about 10.1 percent to $41.28 a barrel.

