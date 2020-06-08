Australian Market Surges

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market, which resumed trading after a holiday on Monday, is notably higher on Tuesday as the market played catch up with the recent strong gains on Wall Street and other Asian markets amid continued optimism about a quick economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 192.30 points or 3.21 percent to 6,191.00, after touching a high of 6,198.60 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 189.10 points or 3.09 percent to 6,305.60.

Among the major miners, BHP and Fortescue Metals are gaining more than 4 percent, while Rio Tinto is higher by almost 4 percent.

The big four banks are also sharply higher. Westpac is climbing more than 6 percent, ANZ Banking is gaining almost 6 percent, National Australia Bank is rising more than 5 percent and Commonwealth Bank is adding more than 4 percent.

In the oil sector, Santos is higher by more than 7 percent, Oil Search is gaining more than 6 percent and Woodside Petroleum is rising more than 4 percent even as crude oil prices fell more than 3 percent overnight.

Bucking the trend, gold miners are weak even as safe-haven gold prices rose overnight. Evolution Mining is losing almost 2 percent and Newcrest Mining is lower by 0.6 percent.

CSL said it has acquired Canadian clinical-stage biotechnology company Vitaeris for its research into the cause of rejection for transplanted kidneys, and added that the acquisition will not change its profit guidance. However, the biotechnology giant's shares are losing more than 2 percent.

Wesfarmers reported 19.2 percent sales growth at Bunnings in the second half of the financial year, while sales growth at Officeworks in the same period was 27.8 percent. The conglomerate's shares are adding 0.3 percent.

On the economic front, Australia will see May numbers for job ads from ANZ and business confidence from NAB today.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. The local unit was quoted at $0.7039, compared to Friday's close of $0.7002.

On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply higher on Monday, extending recent gains, as traders remain optimistic about a quick economic recovery as businesses begin to reopen following the coronavirus-induced lockdowns. Recent economic data has added to investor optimism even as economists warn that the recovery will be more gradual than many expect.

The Dow soared 461.46 points or 1.7 percent to 27,572.44, the Nasdaq jumped 110.66 points or 1.1 percent to 9,924.74 and the S&P 500 surged up 38.46 points or 1.2 percent to 3,232.39.

The major European markets saw modest weakness on Monday following recent strength. While the French CAC 40 Index dipped by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index both edged down by 0.2 percent.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Monday, weighed down by news about Saudi Arabia's decision to not extend any additional voluntary reduction in crude production. WTI crude for July declined $1.36 or about 3.4 percent at $38.19 a barrel.

