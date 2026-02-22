Australian Market Slips To Notable Losses In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slipping to modest losses in mid-market trading on Monday after opening in the green, extending the slight losses in the previous session, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is falling below the 8,050.00 level, with weakness in financial, energy and technology stocks partially offset by gains in gold miner stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 50.50 points or 0.56 percent to 9,030.90, after hitting a low of 9,018.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 47.80 points or 0.51 percent to 9,255.40. Australian stocks closed slightly lower on Friday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group is gaining more than 1 percent and Mineral Resources is surging almost 5 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing more than 1 percent and Fortescue is edging down 0.5 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Beach energy is losing more than 2 percent, Origin Energy is down almost 1 percent, Woodside Energy is slipping more than 1 percent and Santos is declining almost 3 percent. Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block is down almost 1 percent, Xero is declining more than 3 percent, WiseTech Global is slipping almost 6 percent, Zip is losing almost 3 percent and Appen is tumbling more than 8 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is adding more than 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is gaining more than 3 percent and Resolute Mining is up almost 1 percent, while Newmont and Genesis Minerals are surging more than 4 percent each.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank is edging down 0.4 percent, Westpac is losing almost 1 percent and ANZ Banking is declining almost 2 percent. National Australia Bank is flat. In other news, shares in Nuix are jumping almost 12 percent after software provider returned to profitability in the first half. The company also reaffirmed its full-year 2026 ACV guidance.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.710 on Monday.

