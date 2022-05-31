Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is slightly higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,200 level, despite the mostly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with financial stocks supporting the market.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 15.60 points or 0.22 percent to 7,226.80, after touching a high of 7,238.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 7.10 points or 0.10 percent to 7,462.30. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals is losing almost 2 percent and Mineral Resources is plunging more than 7 percent, while BHP Group and Fortescue Metals are gaining almost 1 percent each. Rio Tinto is flat.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Woodside Energy is losing almost 1 percent and Beach energy is down almost 2 percent, while Santos is edging up 0.2 percent. Origin Energy is plummeting almost 15 percent after it slashed its annual earnings outlook as the price of wholesale energy soared.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is losing 1.5 percent, Appen is edging down 0.3 percent, Xero is down more than 1 percent, Zip is declining more than 4 percent and Afterpay owner Block is slipping more than 3 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Westpac and National Australia Bank are adding almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Resolute Mining and Evolution Mining are declining almost 3 percent each, while Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources are down more than 2 percent each. Gold Road Resources is losing more than 3 percent.

In economic news, the manufacturing sector in Australia continued to expand in May, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Wednesday with a manufacturing PMI score of 55.7. That's down from 58.8 in April, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wall Street on Tuesday as concerns about soaring inflation and looming policy tightening by the Federal Reserve rendered the mood bearish.

The major averages all ended on a negative note despite recovering well from an early setback. The Dow ended the session with a loss of 222.84 points or 0.67 percent at 32,990.12, the S&P 500 drifted down 26.09 points or 0.63 percent to 4,132.15 and the Nasdaq ended down 49.74 points or 0.41 percent at 12,081.39.

The major European markets also moved to the downside on the day. Germany's DAX tumbled 1.29 percent and France's CAC 40 ended 1.43 percent down, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up marginally.

Crude oil prices bounced off a hit two-month high on Tuesday and finished modestly lower on reports that OPEC may suspend Russia's participation in an oil production deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended lower by $0.40 or 0.35 percent at $114.67 a barrel after rallying to $119.98 a barrel earlier in the day.

