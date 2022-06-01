Australian Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Thursday, giving up all the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from the global markets, with weakness in technology and financial stocks. Traders are digesting comments from JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, warning of an economic "hurricane."

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 73.90 points or 1.02 percent to 7,160.10, after hitting a low of 7,151.50 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 73.20 points or 0.98 percent to 7,389.70. Australian stocks ended modestly higher on Wednesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are losing almost 1 percent each, while Mineral Resources is declining more than 2 percent. Fortescue Metals and OZ Minerals are gaining almost 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly lower. Origin Energy is losing almost 1 percent and Santos is declining almost 2 percent, while Woodside Energy is gaining almost 5 percent. Beach energy is flat.

In the tech space, Afterpay owner Block is plunging more than 6 percent, WiseTech Global is down 2.5 percent and Appen is declining almost 1 percent, while Xero and Zip are losing almost 3 percent each.

Among the big four banks, National Australia Bank is losing more than 1 percent and Commonwealth Bank is down almost 2 percent, while ANZ Banking and Westpac are declining almost 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Northern Star Resources and Newcrest Mining are gaining almost 1 percent each, while Evolution Mining is up more than 1 percent and Gold Road Resources is edging up 0.4 percent. Resolute Mining is losing almost 2 percent. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.717 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Wednesday before ending the day mostly lower. With the decrease on the day, the major averages extended the pullback seen in the previous session.

The major averages climbed well off their worst levels in afternoon trading but still closed in negative territory. The Dow fell 176.89 points or 0.5 percent to 32,813.23, the Nasdaq declined 86.93 points or 0.7 percent to 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 slid 30.92 points or 0.8 percent to 4,101.23.

The major European markets also all moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index dipped 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slumped by 1 percent.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.