Australian Market Significantly Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly lower on Wednesday, extending the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling below the 7,300 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with technology stocks mirroring their peers on Nasdaq. Traders are also concerned about a slowdown in top commodities consumer China and aggressive global interest rate hikes.

Traders also await Australian consumer inflation data later in the day, which may provide clues on the likely direction of domestic monetary policy.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 59.50 points or 0.81 percent to 7,258.50, after hitting a low of 7,233.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 62.30 points or 0.82 percent to 7,541.70. Australian stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals is losing almost 2 percent and Rio Tinto is down more than 1 percent, while Fortescue Metals and BHP Group are edging down 0.3 percent each. Mineral Resources is gaining almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Petroleum is gaining almost 2 percent, Origin Energy is edging up 0.3 percent and Santos is adding almost 1 percent, while Beach energy is edging down 0.2 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global and Xero are losing more than 2 percent each, while Zip and Appen are declining more than 5 percent each. Block is slipping more than 6 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking is losing almost 2 percent and Westpac is down more than 1 percent, while National Australia Bank is declining almost 2 percent and Commonwealth Bank is slipping more than 1 percent.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources is losing more than 1 percent, Resolute Mining is declining almost 3 percent, Evolution Mining is down almost 1 percent, Northern Star Resources is slipping more than 4 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging down 0.5 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.714 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial move back to the downside during trading on Tuesday after recovering from an early sell-off in the previous session. The tech-heavy Nasdaq led the way lower, plunging to its lowest closing level in over a year, while the Dow and the S&P 500 tumbled to one-month closing lows.

The major averages fell to new lows for the day going into the close of trading. The Dow dove 809.28 points or 2.4 percent to 33,240.19, the Nasdaq plummeted 514.11 points or 4 percent to 12,490.74 and the S&P 500 slumped 120.92 points or 2.8 percent to 4,175.20.

European stocks also moved mostly lower over the course of the session. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index bucked the downtrend and inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent and the German DAX Index plunged by 1.2 percent.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday as concerns about outlook for energy demand eased after the Chinese central bank said that it would support small businesses and industries affected by the pandemic. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended higher by $3.16 or 3.2 percent at $101.70 a barrel.

