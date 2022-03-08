Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Wednesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous three sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,000 mark, despite the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with gains in energy, technology, financial and mining stocks amid the continued spike in commodity prices, particularly crude oil.

However, the escalation in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the Western countries rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 62.10 points or 0.89 percent to 7,042.40, after touching a high of 7,047.70 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 64.80 points or 0.89 percent to 7,317.70. Australian stocks ended significantly lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals and BHP Group are edging up 0.2 percent each, while Mineral Resources is up more than 2 percent. Rio Tinto is edging down 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is flat.

Oil stocks are higher. Origin Energy is adding more than 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is gaining more than 2 percent, Beach energy is up almost 3 percent and Santos is advancing almost 1 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 5 percent, Xero is up more than 2 percent, Block is advancing more than 5 percent and Appen rising more than 1 percent, while Zip is losing more than 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank, National Australia Bank and ANZ Banking are gaining more than 1 percent each.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources is gaining more than 5 percent, Resolute Mining is adding more than 3 percent and Newcrest Mining is edging up 0.5 percent, while Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are up almost 1 percent each. In economic news, consumer confidence in Australia took a hit in March, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed on Wednesday with an index score of 96.6 - down 4.2 percent from the February reading of 100.8. This is the weakest print since September 2020, which is also the last time the index was below the 100-level indicating that pessimists outnumber optimists.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.728 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks went on a rollercoaster ride during the trading day on Tuesday following the sell-off seen in the previous session. The major averages showed wild swings over the course of the session before closing in negative territory.

The major averages moved to the downside going into the close after a very volatile afternoon. The Dow fell 184.73 points or 0.6 percent to 32,632.64, the Nasdaq dipped 35.41 points or 0.3 percent to 12,795.55 and the S&P 500 slid 30.39 points or 0.7 percent to 4,170.70.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index inched up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index closed just below the unchanged line and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.3 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday amid concerns about global oil supply after Biden announced a ban on import of Russian energy products. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $4.30 or 3.6 percent at $123.70 a barrel.

Gas stations are raising prices along with the spike in oil futures, as AAA said the average price for a gallon of gas has reached a record high of $4.173. The national average gas price is up by nearly $0.11 a gallon from just yesterday and up more than $0.55 a gallon from a week ago.

