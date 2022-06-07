Australian Market Significantly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is significantly higher on Wednesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous two sessions, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 moving above the 7,100 level, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with materials, energy and technology stocks supporting the market. Banking stocks extended their losses after the bigger-than-expected interest rate hike yesterday.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 60.50 points or 0.85 percent to 7,156.20, after touching a high of 7,162.10 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 63.20 points or 0.86 percent to 7,381.80. Australian stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, OZ Minerals is adding almost 1 percent, Mineral Resources is edging up 0.3 percent, BHP Group is gaining more than 3 percent, Fortescue Metals is up more than 1 percent and Rio Tinto is advancing almost 2 percent.

Oil stocks are higher. Woodside Energy and Origin Energy are gaining almost 2 percent each, while Beach energy is up more than 2 percent and Santos is advancing more than 3 percent.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is gaining almost 2 percent, Afterpay owner Block is advancing almost 4 percent and Xero is adding almost 3 percent, while Appen is losing almost 3 percent and Zip is declining almost 1 percent.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking and Commonwealth Bank are losing almost 2 percent each, while Westpac is slipping almost 4 percent and National Australia Bank is declining more than 2 percent.

Among gold miners, Gold Road Resources, Newcrest Mining and Evolution Mining are adding more than 2 percent each, while Northern Star Resources is advancing almost 3 percent and Resolute Mining is gaining almost 2 percent.

In other news, shares in Atlas Arteria are soaring more than 16 percent after fund manager IFM acquired a 15 percent stake in the tollroad operator and is mulling a full takeover bid.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.722 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks shrugged off a weak start on Tuesday and despite staying a bit sluggish at times, kept moving higher and eventually ended the day's session on a firm note. Strong buying in the energy section following a surge in crude oil prices contributed significantly to market's positive close.

The major averages all finished with solid gains. The Dow ended the session with a gain of 264.36 points or 0.8 percent at 33,180.14, the S&P 500 settled with a gain of 39.25 points or 0.95 percent at 4,160.68 and the Nasdaq ended higher by 113.86 points or 0.94 percent at 12,175.23.

Meanwhile, the major European markets moved to the downside on the day. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged down 0.12 percent, Germany's DAX drifted down 0.66 percent and France's CAC 40 shed 0.74 percent.

Crude oil prices climbed higher on Tuesday as prospects of increased demand from China and supply concerns outweighed concerns about growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended higher by $0.91 or 0.8 percent at $119.41 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.