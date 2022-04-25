Australian Market Sharply Lower, Down 2%

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Tuesday, extending the sharp losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 falling 2 percent to stay just above the 7,300 level, despite the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight, fueled largely by weakness in materials and energy stocks amid tumbling commodity prices.

The coronavirus outbreak and related shutdowns in China as well as rising prospects of sharper and faster interest rate hikes also weighed on market sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 156.30 points or 2.09 percent to 7,317.00, after hitting a low of 7,290.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 165.70 points or 2.13 percent to 7,602.50. Australian stocks closed sharply lower on Friday and were closed for a holiday on Monday.

Among the major miners, OZ Minerals is losing 3.5 percent, Mineral Resources is plunging more than 8 percent, Rio Tinto is sliding more than 4 percent, Fortescue Metals is slipping 6.5 percent and BHP Group is down 5.5 percent.

Oil stocks are lower, with Beach energy losing 4.5 percent, Origin Energy declining 2.5 percent, Woodside Petroleum slipping almost 6 percent and Santos sliding almost 5 percent.

Among tech stocks, Appen is edging up 0.2 percent and Block is adding almost 2 percent, while WiseTech Global is losing more than 2 percent and Xero is declining more than 1 percent.

Gold miners are lower. Evolution Mining is losing more than 2 percent, Northern Star Resources is declining 4.5 percent, Gold Road Resources is slipping more than 4 percent, Newcrest Mining is down more than 2 percent and Resolute Mining is sliding almost 4 percent.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and Westpac are losing almost 2 percent each, while National Australia Bank is declining more than 2 percent and ANZ Banking is down more than 1 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.719 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a substantial turnaround over the course of the trading day on Monday after coming under pressure early in the session. The major averages bounced well off their early lows and ended the day significantly higher.

The major averages saw further upside going into the close, ending the session near their best levels of the day. The Dow climbed 238.06 points or 0.7 percent to 34,04946, the Nasdaq jumped 165.60 points or 1.3 percent to 13,004.85 and the S&P 500 rose 24.34 points or 0.6 percent to 4,296.12.

Meanwhile, the major European markets showed significant moves to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index slumped 1.5 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 1.9 percent and 2 percent, respectively.

Crude oil prices fell sharply on Monday as a spike in Covid cases in China raised concerns about energy demand. A strong U.S. dollar amid rising prospects of a series of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve also weighed on crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down by $3.53 or 3.5 percent at $98.54 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.