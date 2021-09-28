Australian Market Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply lower on Wednesday, extending the sharp loss in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 just below the 7,200 level, following the broadly negative cues overnight from Wall Street, with technology and mining stocks followed their Wall Street peers lower, even as the domestic coronavirus situation remains a concern, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria.

NSW recorded 863 new local cases and fifteen deaths on Tuesday. Victoria reported a record 950 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths, with 9,890 total active cases across Victoria.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 79.60 points or 1.09 percent to 7,196.00, after hitting a low of 7,170.40 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 84.30 points or 1.11 percent to 7,496.80. Australian stocks ended sharply lower on Tuesday.

Among major miners, BHP Group is losing more than 2 percent, Mineral Resources is down almost 4 percent and OZ Minerals is declining almost 2 percent, while Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals are lower by more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are lower. Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy, Oil Search and Santos are losing more than 1 percent each, while Beach energy is flat.

In the tech space, WiseTech Global is losing almost 2 percent and Appen is declining almost 3 percent, while Xero and Afterpay are down more than 3 percent each. Among the big four banks, Westpac, Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.3 percent each, while ANZ Banking is edging up 0.3 percent. Among gold miners, Evolution Mining is gaining more than 2 percent and Resolute Mining is up almost 2 percent, while Gold Road Resources and Northern Star Resources are adding almost 1 percent each. Newcrest Mining is flat.

In other news, shares in Smartgroup are soaring almost 17 percent after the salary packaging firm received a non-binding $10.35 per share takeover bid from private equity firms TPG Capital and Potentia.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.724 on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, following the mixed performance seen in the previous session. With the steep drops on the day, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fell to their lowest closing levels in one and two months, respectively.

The major averages all finished the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow tumbled 569.38 points or 1.6 percent to 34,299.99, the Nasdaq plunged 423.29 points or 2.8 percent to 14,546.68 and the S&P 500 slumped 90.48 points or 2 percent to 4,352.63.

The major European markets all also moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index fell by 0.5 percent, the German DAX Index and the French CAC 40 Index plunged by 2.1 percent and 2.2 percent, respectively. Crude oil futures ended lower Tuesday, snapping a five-day winning streak as a sell-off in stock markets and a stronger dollar weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended lower by $0.16 or 0.2 percent at $75.29 a barrel.

