Australian Market Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is sharply higher on Tuesday, adding to the gains in the previous three sessions, following the broadly positive cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 breached the 7,000 mark, with gains across most markets led by technology stocks. Mining and energy stocks are also gaining amid a spike in commodity prices.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is gaining 79.80 points or 1.15 percent to 7,050.00, after touching a high of 7,051.30 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 82.20 points or 1.15 percent to 7,239.20. Australian stocks closed modestly higher on Monday.

Among the major miners, BHP Group and Rio Tinto are edging up 0.2 to 0.4 percent each, while Mineral Resources is gaining almost 2 percent and Fortescue Metals is adding almost 1 percent.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Santos and Woodside Energy are gaining more than 1 percent each, while Beach energy is adding almost 2 percent. Origin Energy is advancing almost 5 percent after the ACCC approved the energy giant's $18.7 billion takeover by Canada's Brookfield and its US-based partner, EIG.

Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and WiseTech Global are adding more than 1 percent each, while Xero is gaining more than 2 percent, Zip is advancing almost 4 percent and Appen is surging almost 5 percent. Gold miners are mostly higher. Northern Star resources is gaining 1.5 percent, Gold Road Resources is adding almost 2 percent and Evolution Mining is up almost 1 percent, while Newcrest Mining is losing more than 1 percent. Resolute Mining is flat.

Among the big four banks, Commonwealth Bank and ANZ Banking are adding more than 1 percent each, while National Australia Bank is gaining almost 1 percent and Westpac is edging up 0.3 percent.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.642 on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks recovered and climbed higher on Monday and eventually ended the day's session on a fairly firm note after staying weak till about an hour past noon. Energy stocks gained as oil prices surged amid concerns about potential disruptions in supply due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The major averages all ended higher. The Dow settled with a gain of 197.07 points or 0.59 percent at 33,604.65, the S&P 500 ended higher by 27.16 points or 0.63 percent at 4,335.66 and the Nasdaq ended with a gain of 52.90 points or 0.39 percent at 13,484.24.

Meanwhile, the major European markets closed weak on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down 0.03 percent, Germany's DAX dropped 0.67 percent and France's CAC 40 declined 0.55 percent.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies due to rising tensions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November spiked $3.59 or 4.3 percent at $86.38 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.